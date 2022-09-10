Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Price Performance

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the first quarter worth about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

