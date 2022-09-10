Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth about $462,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Zumiez

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

