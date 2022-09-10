Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $33.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

