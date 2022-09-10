Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339-341 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.16 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock traded up $33.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,412,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $180.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 5,010 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $684,716.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,388 shares in the company, valued at $35,860,567.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.