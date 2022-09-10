Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $33.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.00. 11,412,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,923. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

