Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

