Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.
Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %
ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.77. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.15.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.