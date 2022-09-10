Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Zero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $105,710.34 and approximately $9.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00309081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00121295 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00078941 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

