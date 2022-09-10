Yieldly Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $984,953.28 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Yieldly has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a market cap of $984,953.28 and $29,046.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Yieldly

Yieldly (CRYPTO:YLDY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Buying and Selling Yieldly

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yieldly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

