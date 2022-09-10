YAM V3 Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $231,574.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.

About YAM V3

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

