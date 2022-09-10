YAM V3 Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $231,574.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.
About YAM V3
YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,292 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,783 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.
Buying and Selling YAM V3
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
