XSGD (XSGD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.16 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $57.89 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD (XSGD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 92,717,320 coins and its circulating supply is 81,769,134 coins. The official website for XSGD is xfers.com/sg/stablecoin. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.