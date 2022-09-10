Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 3.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.87. 110,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Articles

