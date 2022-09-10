WOWswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,308.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $341,720.50 and approximately $18,308.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002059 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000487 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap (CRYPTO:WOW) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 627,987 coins. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.