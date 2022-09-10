Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:WK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. 290,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,121. Workiva has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.