WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $4.69 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,727.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00068018 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005495 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00076075 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

