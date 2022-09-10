Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. Wolfspeed’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter.
Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.
