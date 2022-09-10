WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $41.48

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and traded as high as $42.08. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 133,112 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after acquiring an additional 96,782 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,468,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,520,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,445,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,361,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 111,176 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

