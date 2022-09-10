WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 2.5%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.18 and last traded at $39.18. 84,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 140,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 85.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

