WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.4%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.94. 165,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 373,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

