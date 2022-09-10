Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) shares rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.31 and last traded at 1.31. Approximately 18,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 68,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.22.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Winc in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Winc stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Winc as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

