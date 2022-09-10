Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,947 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,635. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

