Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,859. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

