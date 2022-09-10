Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $536.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

