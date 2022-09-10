Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.6% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,437,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134,222 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 723.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,965,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,402,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. 7,086,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,281,627. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.