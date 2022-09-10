Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,380,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,073. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.89. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

