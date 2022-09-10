Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.96.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

