Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.42. 1,276,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

