Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200-day moving average is $137.30. The company has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

