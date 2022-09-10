Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.52. 2,007,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,374. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.63. The company has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

