Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,119,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

