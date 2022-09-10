Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,661 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after buying an additional 9,102,674 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 15,497,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,016,260,000 after buying an additional 371,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after buying an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,782.85.

NYSE:BHP traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.34. 3,895,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,709. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

