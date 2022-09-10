Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 705 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.70. 2,177,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,633. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.02. The firm has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

