Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wendy’s Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,968,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

