Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 2.8% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 56,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,057 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

