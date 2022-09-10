Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 840,563 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,349,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840,563 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments comprises 1.6% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $26,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,238,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,043,000 after purchasing an additional 297,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,594,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,930 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,222,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after acquiring an additional 312,668 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 1,063,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 687,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 1.2 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 537,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,730. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.