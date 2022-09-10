Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602,337 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 129,116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,936,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

