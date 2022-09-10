Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 375,364 Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 375,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,610,000. Lamar Advertising makes up 2.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Lamar Advertising as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $901,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,158,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.27. The company had a trading volume of 462,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

