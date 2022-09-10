Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.42 Million Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 205,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 323,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 177,370 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 68,838 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 102,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 58,471 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,258. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

