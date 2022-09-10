Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $19.15 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,910 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 1.2% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ventas worth $19,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 15.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 36.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 992.20, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ventas

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

