Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 813,815 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 813,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,507,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

BDN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

