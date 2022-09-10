Warburg Research Reiterates €8.20 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR CBK opened at €7.54 ($7.69) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.91. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

