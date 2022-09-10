Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.20

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Wanchain has a market cap of $38.68 million and approximately $943,699.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00094909 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074231 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033290 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008942 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.