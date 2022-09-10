Wagerr Hits One Day Volume of $149.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $149.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00095515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00075084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 244,900,326 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees.In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

