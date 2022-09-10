Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $4.44 on Friday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

