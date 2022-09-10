Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCISY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €112.00 ($114.29) to €113.00 ($115.31) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

