VIDY (VIDY) Price Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $76,814.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004618 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,654.61 or 0.99963001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00036507 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

