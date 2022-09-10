Vidulum Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $694,262.72 and approximately $922.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.08067685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00180383 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.88 or 0.00299584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.44 or 0.00743024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.07 or 0.00614654 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space.Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

