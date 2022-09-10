Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,332 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN opened at $234.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.65. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.