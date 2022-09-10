Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,982 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 0.6% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $23,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

