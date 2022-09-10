Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 472,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $297,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $522.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.96. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.