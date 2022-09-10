Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $28.62 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,105 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $221.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

