Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $20.05 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 427.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,094 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

